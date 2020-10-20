Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after buying an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,142,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

