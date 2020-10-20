Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Trading Up 5.2%

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.54. 510,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 989,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,639,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,555 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $21,000,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

