Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.07. 562,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 640,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. Cowen assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,201,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 557,697 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,018 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 138,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.