Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

