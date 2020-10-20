Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $331.67 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,995 shares of company stock worth $82,355,129. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

