Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,995 shares of company stock worth $82,355,129. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,545. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.14 and its 200 day moving average is $307.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.