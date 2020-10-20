Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 5%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.57. 2,698,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,074,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. TheStreet lowered Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 4.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 110.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

