Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 439,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,147,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

MAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.