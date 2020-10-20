Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,239 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Medtronic worth $168,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. 3,879,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,896. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

