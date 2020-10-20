Megacoin Market Cap Reaches $247,389.43 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $247,389.43 and approximately $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00394713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,220,878 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

