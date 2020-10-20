Meme Price Hits $314.48 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Meme has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for $314.48 or 0.02636825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00598712 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004538 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000573 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

