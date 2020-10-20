Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Up 7.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.77. 557,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 202,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

