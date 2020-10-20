Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Up 5.5%

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.87. 645,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 839,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of research firms have commented on MESO. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $2,324,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $413,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $642,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.