Metacoin Price Tops $0.15 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a total market cap of $40.45 million and approximately $131,379.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.04691695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

