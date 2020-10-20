Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.05. The company has a market cap of $1,621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.