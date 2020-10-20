Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.59.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

