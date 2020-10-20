Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

