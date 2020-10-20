Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $7,174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 101.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,125,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,386,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

