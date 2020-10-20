MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $267.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00027596 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003056 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003302 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 203,844,025 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

