Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,493,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

MNST stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.