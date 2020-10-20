Morgan Stanley Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $140.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

