NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,238,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,513,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.44.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 537.97% and a negative net margin of 771.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoVibronix Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

