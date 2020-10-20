NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading Up 6%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 303,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 560,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NH shares. BidaskClub lowered NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $275.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Research analysts forecast that NantHealth Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NantHealth by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

