National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Down 6.2%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,249,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 860,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

NCMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley Securities dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 531,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

