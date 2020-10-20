National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Up 5.1%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.14. 4,933,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,861,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

