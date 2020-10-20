Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €60.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €60.50 ($71.18) price target from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.72 ($71.44).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €63.30 ($74.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.58 and a 200 day moving average of €61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.03. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

