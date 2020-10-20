New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $114,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.