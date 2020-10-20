NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $67.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00395176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,736,532,688 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

