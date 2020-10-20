Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,730 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.95. 2,026,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

