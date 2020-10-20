Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 89,065 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $106.23. 811,916 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

