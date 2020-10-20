Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 706,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.