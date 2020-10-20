Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 100,548 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,548 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises approximately 1.1% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.21% of IHS Markit worth $64,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,505. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

