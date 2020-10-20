Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 22,958 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 432.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $835.63. The stock had a trading volume of 130,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $842.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $820.67.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.