Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,461 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.28.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 3,326,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,455. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

