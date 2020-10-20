Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.20% of IDEX worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 372,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $194.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

