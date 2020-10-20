Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.70. 543,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

