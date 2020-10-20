Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65,590 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.26. The company had a trading volume of 824,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

