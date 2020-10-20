Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $35,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.61. The stock had a trading volume of 317,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,916.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.73 and its 200 day moving average is $301.92. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

