Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 488.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.19. The stock had a trading volume of 824,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,096. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.09. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

