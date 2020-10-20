Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 6.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,448. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $229.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

