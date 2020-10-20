Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $14.82 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 49,004 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

