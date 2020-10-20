Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $15.60 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,036 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.11% of FMC worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,927,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 435,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.