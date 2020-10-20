Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $25.44 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,963 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

EDU traded up $9.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $179.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

