Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $28.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $28,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,030.61. 76,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,049.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $984.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $853.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,465,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

