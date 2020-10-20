Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $42.76 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $42,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $153.15. 725,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.23. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

