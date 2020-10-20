Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $21,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 217.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,307.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,215. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.