Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.37% of Assurant worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Assurant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 26.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,187,000 after buying an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 71.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

