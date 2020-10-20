Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,062 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. 1,028,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,800. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

