Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.06% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $38,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.49. The stock had a trading volume of 531,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.10. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.