Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 215,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.06.

IBM traded down $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,375,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,654. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

